Cold! - Warming centers open up - IL girl killed in plane crash eulogized

Afternoon Update

One word - COLD. It's extremely dangerous to be outside for any length of time. Laura Wibbenmeyer has the latest weather information tonight on Heartland News.

Several warming centers have opened in the Heartland due to frigid temperatures.

There is a program in Cape Girardeau aimed at checking in our our neighbors. Christy MIllweard has the story tonight at 5.

According to KY state transportation, something as simple as a flat tire, running out of gas, a dead battery or other mechanical issue can become a life-threatening situation in freezing temps.

There is a program in Poplar Bluff designed to help young children get warm clothes. Holly Brantley has the story tonight at 6:04.

It's a good year to start a new business. Kadee Brosseau tells you why tonight at 5:12.

However, budget cuts in Illinois will have an impact on some facilities. Rae Daniel explains at 6:08.

A 14-year-old southern Illinois girl killed in a Kentucky plane crash was eulogized as a fun-loving and artistic soul.

The start of Missouri's legislative session was interrupted on Wednesday by Ferguson demonstrators.

A southern Illinois sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Teen clothing retailer Wet Seal is closing 338 stores.

12 people are dead after a 'terrorist attack' in Paris. Hear what President Obama had to say about it, tonight at 5.

St. Louis leaders say the owner of the NFL's Rams isn't returning their calls

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

