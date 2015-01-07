Cold! - Warming centers open up - IL girl killed in plane crash eulogized

Several warming centers have opened in the Heartland.

One word - COLD. It's extremely dangerous to be outside for any length of time. Laura Wibbenmeyer has the latest weather information tonight on Heartland News.

Several warming centers have opened in the Heartland due to frigid temperatures.

There is a program in Cape Girardeau aimed at checking in our our neighbors. Christy MIllweard has the story tonight at 5.

According to KY state transportation, something as simple as a flat tire, running out of gas, a dead battery or other mechanical issue can become a life-threatening situation in freezing temps.

There is a program in Poplar Bluff designed to help young children get warm clothes. Holly Brantley has the story tonight at 6:04.

It's a good year to start a new business. Kadee Brosseau tells you why tonight at 5:12.

However, budget cuts in Illinois will have an impact on some facilities. Rae Daniel explains at 6:08.

A 14-year-old southern Illinois girl killed in a Kentucky plane crash was eulogized as a fun-loving and artistic soul.

The start of Missouri's legislative session was interrupted on Wednesday by Ferguson demonstrators.

A southern Illinois sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Teen clothing retailer Wet Seal is closing 338 stores.

12 people are dead after a 'terrorist attack' in Paris. Hear what President Obama had to say about it, tonight at 5.

St. Louis leaders say the owner of the NFL's Rams isn't returning their calls.

