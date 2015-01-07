Williamson Co. burglary suspects 'caught on camera'

The Williamson County sheriff's office is thanking the public in identifying two burglary suspects.

Both suspects in the pictures released Wednesday morning have been identified.

Sheriff Bennie Vick says other suspects have also been identified through interviews.

Shannon Hill, 41, of Marion, was one of the suspects whose picture was taken by a security camera during a burglary in late December. Hill was charged with burglary and taken to the Williamson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The second suspect has also been identified. An arrest warrant is expected to be issued for the second suspect next week.

According to the sheriff, in recent weeks, there have been several reported burglaries in southern Williamson and northern Johnson counties.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was seen in the areas in the days before the burglaries.

The sheriff says the vehicle is a newer rust or orange colored pickup truck.

Again, Sheriff Bennie Vick thanks the public for their help.

