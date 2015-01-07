Warming centers in the Heartland

Several warming centers have opened in the Heartland due to frigid temperatures.

Missouri

Red Cross of Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO

Osage Centre

1625 North Kingshighway

Open during operating hours until 10 p.m.

Salvation Army of Iron County

321 Knob St.

Ironton, MO

(573) 546-3191

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Iron County Senior Citizens Organization Inc

113 Orchard St.

Arcadia, MO

573-546-7289

Hours: M-F 8-2

Call to see if warming center is open.

Reynolds County Health Center

2323 Green St.

Centerville, MO

(573) 648-2498

Hours: Mon-Thurs - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Reynolds County Council On Aging

100 W Walnut St.

Ellington, MO

(573) 663-7644

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County Health Department

806 W College Ave.

Fredericktown, MO

(573) 783-2747

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Perry County Senior Citizens Center, Inc

4 N Spring St

Perryville, MO

(573) 547-2188

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farmington Senior Center

607 Wallace Rd.

Farmington, MO

(573) 756-1376

Hours: Mon - Fri 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saint Francois County Health Center

1025 W Main St.

Park Hills, MO

573-431-1947

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Altenburg Senior Center

East Perry County Fairgrounds

Altenburg, MO

(573) 824-5827

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jackson Senior Center, Inc.

2690 Travelers Way

Jackson, MO

(573) 243-4241

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Senior Center

921 N Clark St

Cape Girardeau, MO

(573) 335-1352

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Senior Center is closed whenever Cape Girardeau Schools are closed

Salvation Army Of Cape Girardeau

701 Good Hope St.

Cape Girardeau, MO

(573) 335-7000

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 16th through March 16th every winter

Scott City Senior Nutrition Center

132 West Hickory St.

Scott City, MO

(573) 264-3402

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Senior Center is closed whenever Scott City Schools or Cape Girardeau Schools are closed.

Senior Services Of Chaffee Missouri Inc.

800 S Main St

Chaffee, MO

(573) 887-3600

Hours: Mon-Fri - 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marble Hill Nutrition Center

505 3rd St.

Marble Hill, MO

(573) 238-2809

Hours: Mon - Fri 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Van Buren Youth And Community Center

1204 Highway D

Van Buren, MO

(573) 323-8958

Hours: Mon-Thu - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Fri - noon to 5 p.m.

East Carter Senior Center

20 Noble St.

Ellsinore, MO

(573) 322-5570

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williamsville Senior Center

East Of Intersection Highway 49

Williamsville, MO

(573) 998-2544

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Puxico Oaks Senior Center

335 N Harty St.

Puxico, MO

(573) 222-3089

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stoddard County Public Health Center

1001 State Highway 25

Bloomfield, MO

(573) 568-4593

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Scott County Health Department

102 Grove St.

Sikeston, MO

(573) 471-4044

Hours: Mon - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Tue-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charleston Nutrition Center

205 W Commercial St.

Charleston, MO

(573) 683-6115

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mississippi County Health Department

1200 E Marshall St.

Charleston, MO

(573) 683-2191

Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs and Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Wed - 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

East Prairie Nutrition Center

304 E Main St

East Prairie, MO

(573) 649-5805

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ripley County Health Center

1003 Locust St.

Doniphan, MO

(573) 996-2181

Hours: Mon-Thurs - 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Northside Nutrition Center

1450 Garfield St.

Poplar Bluff, MO

(573) 686-2074

Hours: Mon-Fri - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - If needed after-hours call Connie at 573-429-9626.

Qulin Community Senior Citizens Center

485 D St.

Qulin, MO

(573) 328-4406

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Malden Community Center

607 N Douglass St.

Malden, MO

(573) 276-3716

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. until temperature reaches a safe perimeter

New Madrid Oaks Senior Center

925 Pinnell Ln.

New Madrid, MO

(573) 748-2577

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Madrid County Health Department

406 Us Highway 61

New Madrid, MO

(573) 748-5541

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Portageville Oaks Senior Center

105 E Main St.

Portageville, MO

(573) 379-3811

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kennett Oaks Senior Center

900 Kennett St.

Kennett, MO

(573) 888-9852

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pemiscot County Health Center

810 E Reed St

Hayti, MO

(573) 359-1656

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caruthersville Oaks Senior Center

1105 Carleton Ave.

Caruthersville, MO

(573) 333-2382

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sayers Senior Center

109 Lawrence Street

Potosi, MO

Call Virgie Welker at 573-438-3801 if you need help after 4 p.m.

Illinois



Williamson County:

Carterville: Contact 985-8060 for questions concerning warming centers

Creal Springs City Hall: Hours of operation gam-Spm M-F

Herrin City Hall: Hours of operation 8am-4pm M-F

Freeman Spur: Contact 942-3594 for questions concerning

Pittsburg City Hall: Hours of operation Bam-4:30 M-F

Cambria City Hall: Contact 985-6082 for questions concerning warming centers

Stonefort Community Center: Roosevelt St. Stonefort IL

Illinois Star Centre Mall: Hours of operation M-Sat. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 5:30 p.m.

Illinois Dept. of Human Services Marion Office: 1107 W Deyoung St.

Marion 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Several Department of Human Services offices across the state are open as warming centers.

Jackson County

342 North St.

Murphysboro, IL 62966-2295

Williamson County

1107 WestT DeYoung ,Ste. 20

Marion IL 62959-4403

Union County

1000 N. Main Street Willow Hall, Suite A & B

Anna, IL 62906

Franklin County

1602 North Main Street

Benton, IL 62812-1900

Benton City Hall will be open as a warming center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christopher City Government

208 N. Thomas St.

Christopher, IL

Sesser City Hall

Sesser, IL



Orient American Legion Hall

404 Jackson

Orient, IL

Randolph County

870 Lehmen Drive

Chester, IL 62233-0307

Saline County

320 East Raymond Street

Harrisburg, IL 62946-2120

Pulaski County

422 South Blanche Street

Mounds, IL 62964-1108

Jefferson County

333 Potomac Blvd, Ste. F

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864-0032

Massac County

2301 Metropolis Street

Metropolis, IL 62960-1399

Pope County

106 North Market Street

Golconda, IL 62938-0130

Alexander County

1401 Washington Ave.

Cairo, IL 62914-0593

Kentucky

Community Ministries Shelter (Community Kitchen)

1255 Broadway, Paducah

Open from 5:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

McCracken County Courthouse

300 South 7th St, Paducah

Open from 5:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

West McCracken Fire Department

9340 Ogden Landing Rd, West Paducah

Call 911 to use

There will be a warming center in place in Ballard County at the Following Location:

Jan. 7 at noon – Friday at noon 24/7

Grace United Methodist Church

3752 Paducah Rd

La Center, KY 42056

The Joe Creason Community Building at 1600 Park Ave in Benton is open as a warming center from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

