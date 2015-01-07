Warming centers in the Heartland

(KFVS) -
Several warming centers have opened in the Heartland due to frigid temperatures.
Missouri
Red Cross of Southeast Missouri
Cape Girardeau, MO
Osage Centre
1625 North Kingshighway
Open during operating hours until 10 p.m.
Salvation Army of Iron County
321 Knob St.
Ironton, MO
(573) 546-3191
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Iron County Senior Citizens Organization Inc
113 Orchard St.
Arcadia, MO
573-546-7289
Hours: M-F 8-2
Call to see if warming center is open.
Reynolds County Health Center
2323 Green St.
Centerville, MO
(573) 648-2498
Hours: Mon-Thurs - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Reynolds County Council On Aging
100 W Walnut St.
Ellington, MO
(573) 663-7644
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Madison County Health Department
806 W College Ave.
Fredericktown, MO
(573) 783-2747
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Perry County Senior Citizens Center, Inc
4 N Spring St
Perryville, MO
(573) 547-2188
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Farmington Senior Center
607 Wallace Rd.
Farmington, MO
(573) 756-1376
Hours: Mon - Fri 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saint Francois County Health Center
1025 W Main St.
Park Hills, MO
573-431-1947
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Altenburg Senior Center
East Perry County Fairgrounds
Altenburg, MO
(573) 824-5827
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jackson Senior Center, Inc.
2690 Travelers Way
Jackson, MO
(573) 243-4241
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cape Girardeau Senior Center
921 N Clark St
Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-1352
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Senior Center is closed whenever Cape Girardeau Schools are closed
Salvation Army Of Cape Girardeau
701 Good Hope St.
Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-7000
Hours: Mon-Fri - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
November 16th through March 16th every winter
Scott City Senior Nutrition Center
132 West Hickory St.
Scott City, MO
(573) 264-3402
Hours: Mon-Fri - 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Senior Center is closed whenever Scott City Schools or Cape Girardeau Schools are closed.
Senior Services Of Chaffee Missouri Inc.
800 S Main St
Chaffee, MO
(573) 887-3600
Hours: Mon-Fri - 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marble Hill Nutrition Center
505 3rd St.
Marble Hill, MO
(573) 238-2809
Hours: Mon - Fri 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Van Buren Youth And Community Center
1204 Highway D
Van Buren, MO
(573) 323-8958
Hours: Mon-Thu - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Fri - noon to 5 p.m.
East Carter Senior Center
20 Noble St.
Ellsinore, MO
(573) 322-5570
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Williamsville Senior Center
East Of Intersection Highway 49
Williamsville, MO
(573) 998-2544
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Puxico Oaks Senior Center
335 N Harty St.
Puxico, MO
(573) 222-3089
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stoddard County Public Health Center
1001 State Highway 25
Bloomfield, MO
(573) 568-4593
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Scott County Health Department
102 Grove St.
Sikeston, MO
(573) 471-4044
Hours: Mon - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Tue-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Charleston Nutrition Center
205 W Commercial St.
Charleston, MO
(573) 683-6115
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mississippi County Health Department
1200 E Marshall St.
Charleston, MO
(573) 683-2191
Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs and Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Wed - 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
East Prairie Nutrition Center
304 E Main St
East Prairie, MO
(573) 649-5805
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ripley County Health Center
1003 Locust St.
Doniphan, MO
(573) 996-2181
Hours: Mon-Thurs - 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Northside Nutrition Center
1450 Garfield St.
Poplar Bluff, MO
(573) 686-2074
Hours: Mon-Fri - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - If needed after-hours call Connie at 573-429-9626.
Qulin Community Senior Citizens Center
485 D St.
Qulin, MO
(573) 328-4406
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Malden Community Center
607 N Douglass St.
Malden, MO
(573) 276-3716
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. until temperature reaches a safe perimeter
New Madrid Oaks Senior Center
925 Pinnell Ln.
New Madrid, MO
(573) 748-2577
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Madrid County Health Department
406 Us Highway 61
New Madrid, MO
(573) 748-5541
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Portageville Oaks Senior Center
105 E Main St.
Portageville, MO
(573) 379-3811
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kennett Oaks Senior Center
900 Kennett St.
Kennett, MO
(573) 888-9852
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pemiscot County Health Center
810 E Reed St
Hayti, MO
(573) 359-1656
Hours: Mon-Fri - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Caruthersville Oaks Senior Center
1105 Carleton Ave.
Caruthersville, MO
(573) 333-2382
Hours: Mon-Fri - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sayers Senior Center
109 Lawrence Street
Potosi, MO
Call Virgie Welker at 573-438-3801 if you need help after 4 p.m.
Illinois
Williamson County:
Carterville: Contact 985-8060 for questions concerning warming centers
Creal Springs City Hall: Hours of operation gam-Spm M-F
Herrin City Hall: Hours of operation 8am-4pm M-F
Freeman Spur: Contact 942-3594 for questions concerning
Pittsburg City Hall: Hours of operation Bam-4:30 M-F
Cambria City Hall: Contact 985-6082 for questions concerning warming centers
Stonefort Community Center: Roosevelt St. Stonefort IL
Illinois Star Centre Mall: Hours of operation M-Sat. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 5:30 p.m.
Illinois Dept. of Human Services Marion Office: 1107 W Deyoung St.
Marion 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
Several Department of Human Services offices across the state are open as warming centers.
Jackson County
342 North St.
Murphysboro, IL 62966-2295
Williamson County
1107 WestT DeYoung ,Ste. 20
Marion IL 62959-4403
Union County
1000 N. Main Street Willow Hall, Suite A & B
Anna, IL 62906
Franklin County
1602 North Main Street
Benton, IL 62812-1900
Benton City Hall will be open as a warming center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christopher City Government
208 N. Thomas St.
Christopher, IL
Sesser City Hall
Sesser, IL
Orient American Legion Hall
404 Jackson
Orient, IL
Randolph County
870 Lehmen Drive
Chester, IL 62233-0307
Saline County
320 East Raymond Street
Harrisburg, IL 62946-2120
Pulaski County
422 South Blanche Street
Mounds, IL 62964-1108
Jefferson County
333 Potomac Blvd, Ste. F
Mt. Vernon, IL 62864-0032
Massac County
2301 Metropolis Street
Metropolis, IL 62960-1399
Pope County
106 North Market Street
Golconda, IL 62938-0130
Alexander County
1401 Washington Ave.
Cairo, IL 62914-0593
Kentucky
Community Ministries Shelter (Community Kitchen)
1255 Broadway, Paducah
Open from 5:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.
McCracken County Courthouse
300 South 7th St, Paducah
Open from 5:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.
West McCracken Fire Department
9340 Ogden Landing Rd, West Paducah
Call 911 to use
There will be a warming center in place in Ballard County at the Following Location:
Jan. 7 at noon – Friday at noon 24/7
Grace United Methodist Church
3752 Paducah Rd
La Center, KY 42056
The Joe Creason Community Building at 1600 Park Ave in Benton is open as a warming center from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
