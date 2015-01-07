KYTC partners with “crowd-sourced” navigation app

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is partnering with a real-time, “crowd-sourced” navigation app powered by the world's largest communities of drivers.

According to KYTC the partnership is through the new Waze Connected Citizens program.

The mission is to help cities, citizens and “Wazers,” as drivers using the app are known, collaborate to improve their community and answer the question: “What's happening on our roads right now, and where?”

The program promotes more efficient traffic monitoring by sharing crowd-sourced incident reports from Waze drivers.

“The data generated by Wazers will complement our 511 service,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Mike Hancock said. “This crowd-sourced information will help us respond more quickly and efficiently to traffic situations. Managing congestion on Kentucky's roads is an ongoing challenge for the Transportation Cabinet, so we're glad to be a part of Waze Connected Citizens.”

To download Waze for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com.

