Wet Seal stores in Heartland closing

Teen clothing retailer Wet Seal is closing 338 stores, about two-thirds of its stores, resulting in nearly 3,700 full- and part-time workers losing their jobs.



The stores at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and the University Mall in Carbondale are already closed.

Calls to the Wet Seal at Kentucky Oaks Mall were referred to its corporate office.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

?