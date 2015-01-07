Illinois Liquor Control Commission issues compliance report

In December 2014, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) made compliance checks around the state. They cited 41 for violations of liquor control laws.

According to the commission, 77 percent of the 182 licensees visited, complied with Illinois liquor laws and refused to serve underage customers.

On Dec. 23, the ILCC and the Secretary of State Police conducted underage alcohol checks in Benton, Illinois. Of the 15 licensees checked, two businesses sold alcohol to ILCC underage participants.

Those licensees were:

-Train Wreck, Railroad St., Benton (Prior Offender)

-Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 120 N Central St., Benton (Prior Offender)