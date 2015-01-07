6 tips for sub-zero winter driving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6 tips for sub-zero winter driving

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Myth: needing to let your car idle before driving in cold

    Myth: needing to let your car idle before driving in cold

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 8:58 PM EST2015-01-07 01:58:46 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 9:06 PM EST2015-01-07 02:06:22 GMT
    When temperatures outside dip below freezing, it's a common belief that you need to warm up your car before you drive, but, auto experts say that is a myth.
    When temperatures outside dip below freezing, it's a common belief that you need to warm up your car before you drive, but, auto experts say that is a myth.

  • Cold weather triggers health issues

    Cold weather triggers health issues

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 7:20 PM EST2015-01-07 00:20:51 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 7:28 PM EST2015-01-07 00:28:23 GMT
    So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.
    So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.

  • How to prevent bursting water pipes

    How to prevent bursting water pipes

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:49 PM EST2015-01-06 23:49:18 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-06 23:52:28 GMT
    The bitter cold can have negative effects on your home. Not only are they costly, but freezing and bursting pipes are messy and can even leave your family without water.
    The bitter cold can have negative effects on your home. Not only are they costly, but freezing and bursting pipes are messy and can even leave your family without water.

  • Cold weather tips to keep you warm

    Cold weather tips to keep you warm

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:08 PM EST2015-01-06 23:08:44 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:22 PM EST2015-01-06 23:22:12 GMT
    Get ready for frigid weather to hit the Heartland! These tips will help keep you and your furry friends warm.
    Get ready for frigid weather to hit the Heartland! These tips will help keep you and your furry friends warm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

 Winter temperatures are in the single digits, and vehicles need extra attention when temperatures drop below zero.

“Sub-zero temperatures can have a real impact on your vehicle,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “Winter magnifies existing problems such as pings, hard starts, sluggish performance and rough idling, and very cold temperatures reduce battery power. If you haven't had your vehicle checked recently, a thorough vehicle inspection is a good idea so you can avoid the aggravation and unexpected cost of a breakdown in freezing weather.”

The non-profit Car Care Council offers six quick tips to help your vehicle perform at its best during cold weather months.

1) Keep the gas tank at least half full; this decreases the chance of moisture forming in the gas lines and possibly freezing.

2) Check the tire pressure, including the spare, as tires can lose pressure when temperatures drop. Consider special tires if snow and ice are a problem in your area.

3) Have the exhaust system checked for carbon monoxide leaks, which can be especially dangerous during cold weather driving when windows are closed.

4) Allow your car a little more time to warm up when temperatures are below freezing so that the oil in the engine and transmission circulate and get warm.

5) Change to low-viscosity oil in winter as it will flow more easily between moving parts when it is cold. Drivers in sub-zero temperatures should drop their oil weight from 10-W30 to 5-W30 as thickened oil can make it hard to start the car.

6) Consider using cold weather washer fluid and special winter windshield blades if you live in a place with especially harsh winter conditions.

Drivers should make sure they are traveling with an emergency kit containing an ice scraper an snowbrush, jumper cables, flashlight, blanket, extra clothes, bottled water, dry food snacks and needed medication.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • Business, event closures

    Business, event closures

    Wednesday, January 7 2015 10:32 AM EST2015-01-07 15:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, January 7 2015 1:38 PM EST2015-01-07 18:38:49 GMT
    This is an unofficial list of business and church closures and event cancellations due to the extreme cold. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a closure.

    This is an unofficial list of business and church closures and event cancellations due to the extreme cold. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a closure.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly