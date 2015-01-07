KY man accused of downloading inappropriate child pics on Internet

State police say a western Kentucky man is facing child exploitation charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, a detective executed a search warrant at a home Tuesday on Swan Lake Road in Nortonville.

As a result of the search warrant, Gary L. Coburn, 53, of Nortonville, Kentucky was charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Coburn was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) investigation that began in December of 2014.

He was accused using the Internet to download material which contained child exploitation images.

The investigation is continuing, according to KSP.

