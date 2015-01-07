Man injured in crash near Marion

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash that happened on Tuesday night.

The injury crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Route 37 near Freedom Road south of Marion, Illinois.

According to Williamson County sheriff's office a vehicle was southbound on Route 37, driven Trace Williams, 48, of Goreville. Williams lost control of his vehicle on a curve, left the road and hit a utility pole.

Williams' vehicle overturned several times after striking the utility pole.

He was wearing his seat belt and was not ejected from the vehicle.

The man received serious injuries and was flown from the scene to an Evansville-area hospital.

The damage to the utility pole caused a power outage in the area.

Lake of Egypt Ambulance, Lake of Egypt Fire Department, and Air Evac and EMS all responded at the scene.

