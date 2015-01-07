CDC: Flu now widespread in 43 states - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CDC: Flu now widespread in 43 states

(KFVS) -

Experts are warning you to get prepared and stay alert as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced widespread flu activity in 43 states.

The CDC also says six children have died just this week from the flu. There have reportedly been 21 pediatric deaths so far this flu season.

CNN reports the severe flu season was predicted once experts started warning of a mismatch of strains in this season's flu vaccine. A CDC spokesperson says one of the viruses mutated and became the more severe H3N2 strain.

Medical experts say the biggest danger of the flu can be that it wears your body out, leaving you vulnerable to other infections such as pneumonia. 

It's also key to remember that vomiting and diarrhea are not symptoms of the flu, but are associated with a stomach bug or food poisoning. There is no such thing as a "stomach flu" but certain germs and bacteria can cause gastrointestinal symptoms. 

The bottom line is that you're still urged to get the flu shot as it's not too late in the season and it can still cover you from certain strains of the flu virus. 

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

