Backes scores 4 goals to lead Blues in 6-0 win over Coyotes

By JOSE M. ROMEROAssociated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - David Backes scored four goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 6-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Paul Stastny and Jayden Schwartz also scored for St. Louis and Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots. The Blues outshot the Coyotes 39-23 and won in Arizona for the sixth straight time with a 29-8 scoring in those games.

Backes notched his 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th goals of the season over a 17-minute span between the second and third periods. It was the second time Backes has scored four goals in a game and he became the second Blues player in two nights to score at least three goals, following T.J. Oshie's hat trick in St. Louis' 7-2 win at San Jose on Saturday.

