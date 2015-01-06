IL high school gets app for students to eliminate cyberbullying

Pinckneyville Community High School is getting the STOP!T app, to eliminate cyberbullying.Administrators mailed codes to students on Tuesday, allowing any student to anonymously send screenshots of any type of inappropriate online content.Principal Dustin Foutch says it's all about being proactive.





"We want to come up with a way, as a school to combat it and keep it from happening,” he said.



Foutch said with this app, students may feel more comfortable to use it.





“It's hard to walk into the principal's office and say so and so said this last night,” Foutch said. “With this app, it'll be 100 percent anonymous.”



High school senior Richard Jones said sometimes it can be intimidating to report a bully face to face with an administrator.



“Some people may get bullied more for doing that,” Jones said.



Freshman Brandyn Thornton said this new approach will definitely help decrease the online bullying.



“I think it'll make them stop and think about what they're doing,” Thornton said.



Students are encouraged to send the screenshots to school administrators, coaches, parents or other adults that they trust.



The school also has an email provided for students to send in screenshots anonymously as well.



