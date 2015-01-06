Myth: needing to let your car idle before driving in cold - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Myth: needing to let your car idle before driving in cold

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Despite what some thing, warming your engine by idling does not help your car. Despite what some thing, warming your engine by idling does not help your car.

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Business, event closures

    Business, event closures

    Wednesday, January 7 2015 10:32 AM EST2015-01-07 15:32:15 GMT
    Wednesday, January 7 2015 1:38 PM EST2015-01-07 18:38:49 GMT
    This is an unofficial list of business and church closures and event cancellations due to the extreme cold. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a closure.

    This is an unofficial list of business and church closures and event cancellations due to the extreme cold. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a closure.

  • 6 tips for sub-zero winter driving

    6 tips for sub-zero winter driving

    Wednesday, January 7 2015 11:20 AM EST2015-01-07 16:20:34 GMT
    Wednesday, January 7 2015 11:22 AM EST2015-01-07 16:22:21 GMT
    Winter temperatures are in the single digits, and vehicles need extra attention when temperatures drop below zero.
    Winter temperatures are in the single digits, and vehicles need extra attention when temperatures drop below zero.

  • Cold weather triggers health issues

    Cold weather triggers health issues

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 7:20 PM EST2015-01-07 00:20:51 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 7:28 PM EST2015-01-07 00:28:23 GMT
    So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.
    So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.

  • How to prevent bursting water pipes

    How to prevent bursting water pipes

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:49 PM EST2015-01-06 23:49:18 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-06 23:52:28 GMT
    The bitter cold can have negative effects on your home. Not only are they costly, but freezing and bursting pipes are messy and can even leave your family without water.
    The bitter cold can have negative effects on your home. Not only are they costly, but freezing and bursting pipes are messy and can even leave your family without water.

  • Cold weather tips to keep you warm

    Cold weather tips to keep you warm

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:08 PM EST2015-01-06 23:08:44 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:22 PM EST2015-01-06 23:22:12 GMT
    Get ready for frigid weather to hit the Heartland! These tips will help keep you and your furry friends warm.
    Get ready for frigid weather to hit the Heartland! These tips will help keep you and your furry friends warm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When temperatures outside dip below freezing, it's a common belief that you need to warm up your car before you drive off.

However, auto experts say that is a myth.

The engine actually warms up faster when you drive it.

Furthermore, Bill Linamen, an employee for Raben Tire Company, says what we put in our cars these days is actually more equipped for the cold temperatures.

"The old 30 weight oils are a lot heavier," Linamen said. "Most of the oils we're running now are zero weight. So the oils are a lot lighter so they're going to warm up quicker so there's no need to let them sit there in idle."

Myth aside, Heartland residents still feel they need to warm up their cars.

For some, it's out of habit.

"I do it because my dad always told me that I am supposed to warm up my car," Karen Woomer said.

For others, there's some selfishness to it.

"Couple minutes because it's really cold and it's nice to get into a warm car," Cory Strattman said.

Mechanics do suggest, though, running the defroster long enough to get the ice off you windows before driving off.

Other tips for cold car care include:
  • Filling your antifreeze. It'll keep your vehicle from freezing.
  • Make sure your tires are filled to the recommended level, as temperature changes can throw them off.
  • Keep an emergency kit in your car too, one that has jumper cables and even a bottle of water.
  • Keep salt or even kitty litter in your car, that way if you get stuck, you have something that'll give you a little extra traction.
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly