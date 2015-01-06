High school students accused of bullying return to school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High school students accused of bullying return to school

ANNA, IL (KFVS) - Three Anna-Jonesboro High School students that were expelled for the remainder of the fall 2014 semester, have been allowed to return to school.

The September 19, 2014  incident sparked a series of state, police and school investigations that spanned more than a month.

The three students were all high school football players and were accused of bullying another student in a school locker room.

Those students were not named by the school because the AJHS does not disclose private matters of its students.

The students were allowed back after meeting several requirements by the AJHS school board, according to AJHS District #81 superintendent Rob Wright.

In November, the school board expelled the three accused students for the remainder of the fall 2014 semester.

The AJHS school board explained that the students would be allowed back for the 2015 semester depending on their enrollment and  performance at a regional safe school.  

Wright said attendance, grades and overall performance at the regional safe school were deciding factor in allowing the students to return.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

