Funeral arrangements for 4 killed in plane crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral arrangements for 4 killed in plane crash

Written by Heartland News
NASHVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for the four people who were killed in a plane crash on Jan. 2 in Lyon County, Ky.

Marty Gutzler, 48, the father; Kimberly Gutzler, 45, the mother; Piper Gutzler, 9, daughter; and Sierra Wilder, 14, cousin of Piper Gutzler, died in the crash. Sailor Gutzler was the sole survivor.

The Gutzler family and Wilder were all from Nashville, Illinois.

Campagna Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Visitation for Sierra Wilder was Tuesday night in Nashville, Illinois. Visitation will also be Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until the funeral at 10 a.m.

A private funeral service for Marty, Kimberly, and Piper Gutzler will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville, Illinois on Friday.

Visitation for the family will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Nashville Middle School Gymnasium.

A fund has been set up by the family of the 7-year-old survivor of a plane crash in Lyon County, Ky.

A online fund has been set up for Sailor Gutzler according to the family's attorney."Your generous donation will help Sailor obtain the emotional, physical and educational support she will need in the years to come. Thank you in advance for your cooperation," according to the website.

