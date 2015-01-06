Cold weather triggers health issues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cold weather triggers health issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.

"Our bodies get used to a certain temperatures,"said Vanessa Landers, LPN at the Cape County Health Center.

She said the cold can really be a shock to the system.

"And when you get outside that triggers that stress and your body reacts with symptoms." said Landers.  

When it comes to cold weather, the chill sends a message to your system that goes into overdrive. 

"It can bring on migraines and it can bring on asthma attacks and other issues," said Landers. 

That's just the beginning. Migraines are triggered by a drop in pressure and nurses say the same can be true for joint pain. 

Meanwhile for asthma sufferers, the cold air causes airways to swell. 

Then there's your cardiovascular system.

"When you're outside you're putting more stress on your heart and your breathing harder you're trying harder to compensate to keep warm," she said. 

How do you protect your body from cold weather chaos? Landers suggests taking proactive steps to keep your temperature balanced 

"Try to keep body temperature normal and not shocked," she said.

Keep it in top shape inside and out: drink fluids, eat right, bundle up and keep your trips outside short. But don't lock yourself in. That's where germs are looming. 

"There's flu and there's all kinds of viruses going around so once we're cooped up we see more of those things this time of year," Landers said. "The cold can kill off certain things but it can spur that breeding ground for germs inside too." 

The best advice, the tried and true: wash your hands often. 

"Knowing your limits is the best thing you can do." Landers said.  

