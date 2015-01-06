How to prevent bursting water pipes

Get ready for frigid weather to hit the Heartland! These tips will help keep you and your furry friends warm.

So do you feel more sick when it gets this cold? It might not just be in your head.

When temperatures outside dip below freezing, it's a common belief that you need to warm up your car before you drive, but, auto experts say that is a myth.

Myth: needing to let your car idle before driving in cold

Winter temperatures are in the single digits, and vehicles need extra attention when temperatures drop below zero.

The bitter cold can have negative effects on your home.

Not only are they costly, but freezing and bursting pipes are messy and can even leave your family without water.

So, how to you prevent that?

First, leave water trickling in areas that are prone to freeze. Remember, to turn on both some hot water and cold. Second, open your cabinet doors to keep those areas warm. You can even put a heater or heat lamp facing into the cabinets, however, if you do use an extra heater, you want to be sure to operate it safely.

Don't leave it in a place where it can be tipped over and be sure that it's plugged in to the proper circuit.

Finally, completely close off crawl spaces and ventilation, drafts coming in can freeze the pipes.

If you do have a pipe burst this winter, experts say it's important to clean it up right. After the pipe itself is fixed, there can still be problems.

Patrick Koetting with Service Master says after the burst, one of the main things to prevent is mold.

"The important thing is to get things dry inside the wall, wood flooring, the walls, can help prevent any form of mold growth, any form of bacterial infection,” Koetting said.

