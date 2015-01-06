Cardinals Caravan scheduled for stops in the Heartland

The 2015 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan schedule and players have been announced.

The caravan will be making a stop in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. during the SEMO vs. TN Tech game at the Show Me Center.

The players visiting Cape Girardeau include: Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales, Cardinals alumni Danny Cox, Tom Lawless and emcee Tom Ackern.

The Cape Girardeau evening program is autographs only and requires a ticket to the SEMO game.

The caravan will be making other stops in the Heartland, including Paducah, Ky., Carbondale, Ill. and Jonesboro, Ark.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.

Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

The full schedule includes:

Caravan 1 - Featuring Matt Adams, Seth Maness, Kevin Siegrest, Cardinals alumni Jason Simontoacchi, Kerry Robinson and emcee John Rooney.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Springfield, MO at Hammons Field at 12:15 p.m. Call 417-863-0395 for info.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Springfield, MO at JQH Arena at 7:45 p.m. Call 417-863-0395 for info. (Evening program is autographs only - requires ticket to Bass Pro Tournament of Champions event).

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Joplin, MO at Taylor Performing Arts Center (MSSU) at noon. Call 417-625-9777 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Rolla, MO at Rolla High School Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Call 573-364-2525 for info.

Caravan 2 - Featuring Trevor Rosenthal, Sam Freeman, Tim Cooney, Charlie Tilson, Cardinals alumni Andy Benes and emcee Rick Horton.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Moberly, MO at Moberly Municipal Auditorium at noon. Call 660-263-1600 for info.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Jefferson City, MO at Missouri Farm Bureau Center at 6:30 p.m. Call 573-455-1099 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Sedalia, MO at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Complex at State Fair Community College at 11:30 a.m. Call 660-826-1050 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Columbia, MO at Missouri vs. Tennessee, Mizzou Arena at 3:30 p.m. Call 800-228-7297 for info. (Event is autographs only - requires ticket to Mizzou/Tennessee game at 5)

Caravan 3 - Featuring Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales, Cardinals alumni Danny Cox, Tom Lawless and emcee Tom Ackerman.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Carbondale, IL at SIU Arena Lobby at noon. Call 618-684-4561 for info.

Friday, Jan. 16 - Evansville, IN at USI-Physical Activities Center at 6 p.m. Call 812-465-1022 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Paducah, KY at McCracken County High School at noon. Call 270-994-6156 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Cape Girardeau, MO at SEMO vs. TN Tech at The Show Me Center at 5 p.m. Call 573-651-2113 for info. (Evening program is autographs only - requires a ticket to the SEMO game).

Caravan 4 - Featuring Kolten Wong, Carlos Martinez, Greg Garcia, Cody Stanley, Cardinals alumni Alan Benes, Cal Eldred and emcee Mike Claiborne.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Jonesboro, AR at The Mall at Turtle Creek at noon. Call 870-934-5000 for info.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Memphis, TN at Fed Ex. Forum-Grizzlies vs. Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m. Call 901-205-1234 for info. (Evening program is autographs only - requires ticket to Grizzlies/Trailblazers game).

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Dyersburg, TN at Dyer County High School at noon. Call 573-339-6342 for info.

Caravan 5 - Featuring Pete Kozma, Dean Anna, Stephen Piscotty, Cardinals alumni Al Hrabosky and emcee Chris Hrabe

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Decatur, IL at Decatur Hotel and Conference Center at 12:30 p.m. Call 217-422-8800 for info.

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Champaign, IL at I Hotel and Conference Center at 6:30 p.m. Call 217-819-5656 for info.

Monday, Jan. 19 - Hannibal, MO at Hannibal LaGrange University-Mabee Sports Complex at 12 p.m. Call 573-221-3450 for info.

Monday, Jan. 19 - Quincy, IL at Oakley Lindsay Civic Center at 6 p.m. Call 217-228-6600 for info.

Caravan 6 - Featuring Randal Grichuk, Xavier Scruggs, Sam Tuivailala, Ty Kelly, Cardinals alumni Cliff Politte, Brad Thompson and emcee Dan McLaughlin.

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Mattoon, IL at Lake Land College-Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. Call 217-234-5333 for info.

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Peoria, IL at Embassy Suites Hotel at 6 p.m. Call 309-637-3700 for info.

Monday, Jan. 19 - Springfield, IL at Prairie Capital Convention Center at 5 p.m. Call 217-788-8800 for info.

