Cairo, IL man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a gun

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

A Cairo, Illinois man was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 5 on firearm charges.

Deldrick L. Spence, 28, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis, Ill., on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, Spence was sentenced to almost five years in prison, two years of supervised release, fined $200 and ordered to pay $100 special assessment after his guilty plea on Sept. 22, 2014.

Wigginton said the charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by the Clair County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 21, 2013 in Belleville, Ill., when Spence, a passenger in the vehicle, admitted to owning a .9mm uncovered during a search of the car.

He said the gun was found inside the passenger seat side pocket.

Spence also agreed to forfeiture of the gun.

The investigation was conducted by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Drucker.

