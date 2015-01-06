Marion police ask for help identifying theft suspects

The second suspect is described as a black male, thin build, black hair, seen wearing a black jacket and tan fitted pants, and carrying a black backpack. (Source: Marion PD)

The first suspect is described as a black female, heavy build, black hair worn in tight braids, seen wearing a plaid hooded jacket, and carrying a multicolored purse. (Source: Marion PD)

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two theft suspects.

Police received a theft report from the Aaron's Rental Center in Marion on Dec. 19.

The two suspects believed to be involved were recorded on the store's video surveillance cameras.

The Marion Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying these two suspects.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

