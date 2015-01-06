5 year old reaches out to heartbroken preschooler, featured on national magazine site

Londyn thanked Holland for being her friend. (Source: Tameka Fisher/Facebook)

What started as a heartbreaking post on Facebook by a mother of a preschooler has turned into an outpouring of support.

Heartland News anchor Jeff Cunningham and his daughter are getting national recognition about their kindness with an article on People.com.

A video of 4-year-old Londyn shows her crying because a girl at her preschool told her she doesn't want to be friends with her because she's black.Her mother, a Charleston, Mo. native who now lives in the St. Louis area, posted the video on Facebook in early December. It's had nearly 10 million views on Facebook.Since then, there has been an outpouring of support. The girl's mother posted on her Facebook page that she's received stories from people all over the U.S. and the world. Jeff Cunningham saw the story and decided to do something about it."I saw the story about Londyn a few weeks ago and the video her mom posted broke my heart.I went home that night and showed my 5-year-old daughter, Holland.We talked about it and I looked at it as a learning moment for my daughter about how words can hurt.She really doesn't notice a person's race, so that's not an issue, but I thought it was important to talk about that as well.I asked Holland if she would like to be Londyn's friend and she said sure!So, Holland drew a picture for Londyn and we sent it to her daycare.Then, last night, her mom, Tomeka, posted a darling video of Londyn saying thanks to Holland for being her friend.What I didn't know til today is they got responses from all over the world to that video.And what started out as a heartbreaking video has turned into something really positive and worth sharing.I'm glad my family was able to be a part of it!"

