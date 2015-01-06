Woman's body pulled from floodwater in Pulaski Co., IL

The Pulaski County Illinois Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a Villa Ridge woman from floodwater on Sandusky Road on Monday, Jan. 5.



According to Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern, around 2:47 p.m. on Monday the sheriff's office received a report of a car accident on Sandusky Road near the Pulaski-Alexander County line.

He said a deputy met with an employee of an area wrecker service who told the deputy that while towing a vehicle from a flooded ditch, he saw what appeared to be a second vehicle in the floodwater.

The driver of the first vehicle was able to get out safely.

Sheriff Kern said there is no connection between the two vehicles.

He said the second vehicle was completely submerged with only a small part of the top of the second vehicle visible.

The deputy called for immediate assistance.

The Olmstead, Ill. fire and rescue squad responded and sent out a boat to search the submerged vehicle.

When they arrived at the location of the submerged vehicle, the responding deputy and fire and rescue squad members got into the submerged vehicle and determined it was unoccupied.

Sheriff Kern said a search of the flooded field was then conducted.

At around 4:20 p.m., Sheriff Kern said a body was found about 100 feet from the location of the submerged vehicle.

The body was identified as Pam Miller, who was in her mid-fifties.

Sheriff Kern said the body was recovered and brought to Sandusky Road.

Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry took the body to an area funeral home and an autopsy was ordered.

Sheriff Kern said the submerged vehicle was recovered.

He said the key was in the ignition and the ignition was in the "on" position. The vehicle was in drive.

According to Sheriff Kern, the preliminary investigation revealed that Miller had borrowed the vehicle from a family member.

He said it appeared she was trying to drive across the flooded road and either lost control and slid into the flooded ditch, or tried to turn around on the flooded road and slipped into the flooded ditch.

Miller was last seen with the vehicle on Monday morning.

No foul play is suspected, according to Kern. The woman had not been reported missing, but the sheriff says it appeared she had been in the water for a little while.

Sheriff Kern said Sandusky Road is an area that frequently floods during periods of heavy rain. At the time of the incident, he said the road was closed to traffic.

He said Miller either did not see the "Road Closed" signs, or disregarded the signs.

He urges people not to drive through water that's over the road.

The investigation is ongoing.

