Bollinger Co. siblings lose homes to fire within 24 hours of each other

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The homes of two siblings in Bollinger County were destroyed by two separate fires within 24 hours of each other, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.

Officials confirm one of the homes, a mobile home, was located in Glenallen and is a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon.

The other home, located on William Street in Marble Hill, was also destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported with either fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Right now there is no word on a cause for either of the fires. Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger says neither fire is considered suspicious. Bollinger says he believes both fires are accidental. 

If you'd like to donate to the two families, you can go to any US Bank and give to the “Shipley Relief Fund.” The donations will be split evenly among both families.

There is also a benefit scheduled for them at the Perryville Eagles Club on January 30. There will be food, music, and an auction.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

