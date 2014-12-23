Heartland Cooks: Aunt Anna Jean's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Lee Schlitt of Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau shares his Great-Aunt Anna Jean's recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup that's good for what ails you.

It's that time of year – everyone is sick! We're in the height of flu season and when you have the flu or a cold chicken noodle soup is good for what ails you. Lee Schlitt of Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau shares his Great Aunt Anna Jean's recipe for Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup – an old-fashioned favorite that's easy to whip up even when you're feeling under the weather.

Ingredients:

8 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 Tablespoon chicken base

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups shredded carrots

2 cups fully-cooked chicken (chopped)

2 Tablespoons black pepper (or to taste)

1 bag dry egg noodles (12 ounce)

Directions:

In a large stockpot, add chicken base to chicken stock and stir. Add finely chopped celery, onions, shredded carrots and chicken to broth and bring to a boil.

When broth reaches a rolling boil, add dry noodles and pepper. Bring back to a boil and continue to cook until noodles are tender.

