3 Howardville, MO homes damaged in fire

Three homes were damaged by a fire early on Wednesday morning in Howardville, Missouri, according to New Madrid County fire officials.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on County Road 506, according to officials, and crews were on scene until around 5:45 a.m. fighting the blaze.

According to Anthony Roberts with the Lilbourn Fire Department, the fire started at a home in the 100 block of CR 506. That home owner was not home. The fire then jumped to a second home close by that had three kids and two adults inside.

He said they got out safely.

Roberts said both homes are total losses and heat from the fire also damaged a third home.

He said the siding on the third home melted off. One person was inside, but they were able to get out safely.

According to Roberts, they do not have a cause, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

They were assisted at the scene by the fire department, sheriff's department and police department in New Madrid, along with the Portageville Police Department.

