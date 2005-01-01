Heartland Marine Returns to Bloomfield

By: Lauren Keith

Bloomfield, MO -- A Heartland Marine is home from the battlefield just in time for the holidays and to celebrate his New Year's Day Birthday, but Corporal Jesse Reeder has quite a story to tell.

Corporal Reeder was right there fighting, during the most recent attacks in Falluja. Reeder only served in Iraq for a month and a half before being wounded during an attack, which put Reeder in a comma for several weeks.

Now, he faces several weeks of surgery and rehab. The 22 year old told Heartland News that serving in Iraq is one of the most stressful events he's ever experienced.

Reeder says he's grateful for the time he spent over the holidays with his family in Bloomfield and he also says he appreciates seeing so many American Flags and yellow ribbons displayed throughout the Heartland.

Corporal Reeder still has two more years to serve in the Marines and he is scheduled to go back to Iraq in the spring of 2006.