Vandals Wreck Another Heartland Church - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Vandals Wreck Another Heartland Church

Vandals Wreck Another Heartland Church

Cape Girardeau, MO -- It wasn't services that brought church members to the First Nazarene Church in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

Actually, they came to clean up a big mess done by vandals Thursday night. The building was vandalized from the church offices to the sanctuary.

The Pastor tells Heartland News that he prays for the person who committed this crime. He says, they are evidently hurting.

This is the 4th church break-in recently in Cape Girardeau, but the damage at First Nazarene is by far the worst. The pastor's wife pointed out that among the few things left undamaged were pictures of Jesus.

 

 

 

 

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Vandal Facts
  • Most vandals are young people, from grade schoolers to teens to young adults, who damage property due to boredom, anger, revenge, defiance, or alliance. 
  • Graffiti is often the first sign that gangs are taking over a neighborhood. Gangs use graffiti as their street "telegraph," sending messages about turf and advertising their exploits. Graffiti identifies territorial boundaries, lists members, and communicates with rival gangs. The gang says "This place belongs to us."
  • A community's first step in taking back its streets from gangs is getting rid of graffiti immediately. This power struggle can't be won overnight, but persistent communities working in partnership with law enforcement almost always emerge as victors. Once the graffiti is gone, use landscape designs (such as prickly shrubs or closely planted hedges), building materials (such as hard-to-mark surfaces), lighting, or fences to discourage vandalism.

Source:  lapdonline

Powered by Frankly