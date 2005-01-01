Vandals Wreck Another Heartland Church

Cape Girardeau, MO -- It wasn't services that brought church members to the First Nazarene Church in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

Actually, they came to clean up a big mess done by vandals Thursday night. The building was vandalized from the church offices to the sanctuary.

The Pastor tells Heartland News that he prays for the person who committed this crime. He says, they are evidently hurting.

This is the 4th church break-in recently in Cape Girardeau, but the damage at First Nazarene is by far the worst. The pastor's wife pointed out that among the few things left undamaged were pictures of Jesus.