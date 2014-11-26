A Place to Call Home: Ronnie

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - What do you want for Christmas this year?
The little boy you are about to learn more about has a list that includes electronics and all the hot new gadgets, but all he really wants this year is a family.
Crystal Britt and photographer Don Frazier got a chance to know 9-year-old Ronnie a little better at the YMCA in Sikeston.
He showed off his skills on the rock wall, at ping pong and the other games that he enjoys playing.
He also says he really likes school, and is in the fourth grade this year.
"I like the science of dinosaurs, and parts of human bodies," said Ronnie.
Ronnie also says he's a pretty good student, and is really proud of his spelling abilities.
He loves music too. His favorite is rap, but you will still find him singing and downloading music from the Disney movie "Frozen."
Ronnie wants to be an electrician when he grows up, but also has an interest in music.
In fact, he says he's written a couple of songs.
"I've sung a sad song about myself because I'm alone," said Ronnie.
It's hard to imagine what he's been through.
He has been in and out of foster homes, and now lives at a group home.
"I want to have a family because I just don't know what it feels like to have a family," said Ronnie.
Ronnie would love to have a family to take him swimming, or on vacation one day.
He has big dreams, and really wants a family to support him as grows.
"It's all about caring for your family and loving your family," said Ronnie..
To find out more about Ronnie and other children that have been featured on KFVS, you can call 1(800) 554-2222.
