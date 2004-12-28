Tsunami Tragedy

Carbondale, IL -- Carbondale Mayor Brad Cole has returned from a trip to India, where he re-established a sister city relationship and handed over a 5,000 dollar

relief check.

Cole met with officials in Carbondale's sister city of Shimla to exchange gifts and discuss issues like trash collection. Shimla is located at the northern edge of India at the base of the Himalayas.

Cole also delivered a relief check to a government official. Weeks before he left, the mayor began a red-bucket collection campaign that raised more than 48,000 dollars.

Earthquakes Rattle Indonesia's T

sunami

-battered Aceh Province Banda Aceh, Indonesia -- Two aftershocks have rattled the Indonesian provence that was devastated by a

tsunami