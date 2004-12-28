Tsunami Tragedy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tsunami Tragedy

Carbondale Mayor Returns from Trip to India

Carbondale, IL -- Carbondale Mayor Brad Cole has returned from a trip to India, where he re-established a sister city relationship and handed over a 5,000 dollar tsunami relief check.

Cole met with officials in Carbondale's sister city of Shimla to exchange gifts and discuss issues like trash collection.  Shimla is located at the northern edge of India at the base of the Himalayas.

Cole also delivered a relief check to a government official.  Weeks before he left, the mayor began a red-bucket collection campaign that raised more than 48,000 dollars.

Earthquakes Rattle Indonesia's Tsunami-battered Aceh Province

Banda Aceh, Indonesia -- Two aftershocks have rattled the Indonesian provence that was devastated by a tsunami late last year.

There are no reports of additional damage from today's quakes, which hit about an hour apart.

The United States Geological Service says one of the quakes had a magnitude of 5.6.  There's no word yet on the magnitude of the second one.

There have been many aftershocks following the magnitude 9.0 quake that hit on the day after Christmas, including some that have caused people to run out into the streets.  However, today residents went about their business despite the aftershocks.
  • To contact representatives from India, call +011 91 11 2309 3054
  • To reach Thailand, call their emergency hotline at +011 66 2643 5262 and +011 2643 5000
  • For information about local residents in Sri Lanka, call +011 94 11 536 1938, for tourists the number is +011 94 11 243 7061
  • In the Maldives, the government hotline is +011 44 20 7224 2149
  • For more information on travelers in the Seychelles, call +011 248 321 676

Tsunami Facts
  • Tsunamis that strike coastal location in the Pacific Ocean Basin are most always caused by earthquakes. These earthquakes might occur far away or near where you live.
  • Some tsunamis can be very large. In coastal areas their height can be as great as 30 feet or more (100 feet in extreme cases), and they can move inland several hundred feet.
  • All low lying coastal areas can be struck by tsunamis.
  • A tsunami consists of a series of waves. Often the first wave may not be the largest. The danger from a tsunami can last for several hours after the arrival of the first wave.
  • Tsunamis can move faster than a person can run.
  • Sometimes a tsunami causes the water near shore to recede, exposing the ocean floor. The force of some tsunamis is enormous. Large rocks weighing several tons along with boats and other debris can be moved inland hundreds of feet by the tsunami wave activity. Homes and other buildings are destroyed. All this material and water move with great force and can kill or injure people.
  • Tsunamis can occur at any time, day or night.
  • Tsunamis can travel up rivers and streams that lead to the ocean.

Source:  NOAA

   

