Jonesboro Fifth Graders Cook Up a Fundraiser

By: Lauren Keith

Jonesboro, IL -- Several soldiers' families might soon receive a surprise phone call this Christmas, thanks to the help of Jonesboro fifth graders. The two classes spent the last month writing and organizing a cookbook, and this week, they're selling the books to help buy phone cards for U.S. troops in Iraq.

The kids sell them each morning before school- at 50 cents each! Fifth grade teachers say this is a lesson in English and writing, but also, one of giving. The project is especially important to one student who has a cousin serving in Falluja.

" I t makes me feel good because he called at T hanksgiving and said he was okay and had received a tray of food from us, and now, it makes me feel good because he will be able to call again ," said fifth grader, Lindsey Smith.

Tyler McDaniel agrees: " It's really good to help out the soldiers and the nursing homes."