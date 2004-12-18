Jonesboro Fifth Graders Cook Up a Fundraiser - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jonesboro, IL

Jonesboro Fifth Graders Cook Up a Fundraiser

By: Lauren Keith

Jonesboro, IL -- Several soldiers' families might soon receive a surprise phone call this Christmas, thanks to the help of Jonesboro fifth graders.  The two classes spent the last month writing and organizing a cookbookand this weekthey're selling the books to help buy phone cards for U.S. troops in Iraq.

The kids sell them each morning before school- at 50 cents each!  Fifth grade teachers say this is a lesson in English and writing, but also, one of giving.  The project is especially important to one student who has a cousin serving in Falluja.

"It makes me feel good because he called at Thanksgiving and said he was okay and had received a tray of food from us, and now, it makes me feel good because he will be able to call again," said fifth grader, Lindsey Smith.

Tyler McDaniel agrees: It's really good to help out the soldiers and the nursing homes."

Besides this fundraiser, these fifth graders also raised money to help buy socks for nursing home residents throughout Union county.

