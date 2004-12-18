Honoring Our Troops - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Honoring Our Troops

By:  Ryan Tate

Paducah, KY -- It's never easy for friends and family members to say goodbye to soldiers heading overseas, especially the week before Christmas.

More than 170 men and women with the 2113th Transportation Unit Army National Guard in Paducah will head out on Sunday for more training before traveling to the Middle East.

On Saturday, they got a send off at the Heartland Worship Center in Paducah.

Members of the 2113th will be in charge of transporting cargo in Iraq.

Also on Saturday, friends and family members of the 1140th National Guard unit hosted a Christmas Party as part of "Operation Troop Support."

Games, food, and even clowns helped to entertain those with loved ones serving in the National Guard.  Even Santa Clause was there to give gifts to the kids.

 

