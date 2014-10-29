A Place to Call Home: Jesse

(KFVS) - In a lot of ways, Jesse is your typical 10-year-old boy.
He loves video games, and could probably hang out in an arcade all day long.
For his interview with KFVS 12's Crystal Britt, Jesse chose the location.
He picked Lambert's Cafe, because he has always been fascinated with the idea of a waiter throwing rolls at him.
"Was it fun to catch one?" asked Crystal.
"Yes, didn't think I actually would," said Jesse with a big smile.
As if catching rolls wasn't exciting enough, Jesse challenged Crystal to a serious game of Monopoly.
"Ladies first," said Jesse at the beginning of the game.
He is quite the little gentleman, and showed good manners at the dinner table.
"No thank you," said Jesse when the waitress asked him if he wanted some black eyed peas.
What do you want to be when you grow up?" asked Crystal.
"An architect, because I like to create and build my own things," said Jesse.
He likes science, art and besides rolls, he loves ice cream.
Jesse has been in and out of foster homes, and right now is living in a group home.
"Sometimes it can be fun, and sometimes it can be really frustrating," said Jesse.
All he wants is a family.
"I'm just sick of being in a facility," said Jesse.
"You want to be in an actual home," asked Crystal.
"Uh huh," replied Jesse.
Jesse really surprised Crystal and her photographer with some of his answers, as he seemed wise beyond his years.
"I'm like a lot of other kids who really don't think they're loved," said Jesse. " I like to encourage kids in foster families who don't think they're loved to take it....to take their chances."
Jesse isn't picky, in fact he's pretty practical in what he is looking for in a family.
"Well what I'm really expecting them to be like is not spoiling me rotten rather, but giving me the stuff I need for once," he said
As for the important things you should know about him:
"I'm smart," said Jesse as he smiled and giggled.
He also described himself as a peacemaker.
"I think there should be more peace than violence," said Jesse.
Jesse is already looking ahead to Christmas, and of course has a wish list.
However, he told Crystal if Santa could deliver a family, that would be all he could ever need and want.
To find out more about Jesse and other children featured on KFVS 12, call 1 (800) 554-2222.
