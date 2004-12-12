Du Quoin Train Troubles - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin

Du Quoin Train Troubles

Du Quoin Train Troubles
By:  Lauren Keith

Du Quoin, IL -- As many folks know, when you drive through downtown Du Quoin, chances are you might be stopped by a train passing through. Lately, the trains roll through the city and then, stay there, for a while.

Du Quoin Police officers say train conductors with the Canadian National and Illinois Central Rail Lines are stopping and parking in crossing areas, and we're not talking for just a few minutes.

Officers have written 22 tickets for conductors that have parked in intersections for more than ten minutes at a time.

Not only is it a headache for drivers who wait in line to pass over the tracks, but police say it's also a huge safety hazard.

Lieutenant Mark Ward told Heartland News it's possible for these trains, with several cars, to park and block all five crossing in Du Quoin at one time. When that occurs, the city is literally cut in half, and he worries what will happen if emergency crews need to get through.

Ward says the Canadian National and Illinois Central Rail Line has paid eleven of the 22 tickets, which resulted in an extra 10,000 dollars for the city.

Du Quoin Police say the rail line has not said whether it plans to change its routing system through Du Quoin. Meanwhile, Railroad officials tell KFVS they're looking into the situation.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Canadian National Railway Company Facts
  • CN is a leader in the North American rail industry. Following its acquisition of Illinois Central in 1999, WC in 2001 and GLT in 2004, as well as its partnership agreement with BC Rail in 2004, CN provides shippers with more options and greater reach in the rapidly expanding market for north-south trade.
  • CN is the only railroad which crosses the continent east-west and north-south, serving ports on the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf coasts while linking customers to all three NAFTA nations.

Source:  Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company Technological Milestones

June 6, 1919
CN is created, becoming the largest railway system in Canada.

July 1, 1923
CN begins radio broadcasting.

December 30, 1923
CN operates the first network radio in Canada.

March 1924
CN broadcasts the first network hockey game, Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators, from Ottawa.

1925
CN becomes the first railroad to broadcast from a moving train.

1925
CN's station in Moncton makes the first Canadian radio broadcast to Britain.

November 1, 1925
CN's diesel-electric car No. 15820 pioneers a world record-breaking trip Montreal-Vancouver in 68-1/2 hours.

July 1, 1927
CN transmits the first nation-wide broadcast to celebrate Canada's Diamond Jubilee of Confederation.

1928
CN operates the first mainline diesel, No. 9000, in North America.


May 5, 1929
CN radio operator achieves two-way telephone conversations with moving trains.

October 20, 1929
CN begins North America's first series of transcontinental symphonic broadcasts, featuring the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, on the company's network of radio stations.


1933
CN's radio broadcasting network is sold to the federal government to become the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.


1936
CN operates steam locomotive No. 6400, the product of a wind tunnel design by the National Research Council. (The model used in the wind tunnel is today housed at the Canada Science and Technology Museum.)

August 10, 1937
Trans-Canada Air Lines, later re-named Air Canada, is incorporated as part of CN.

1941
CN initiates full-scale use of Centralized Traffic Control in Canada on the Moncton to Truro line.

1959
CN Telecommunications arrives in the Northwest Territories.

1960
CN's steam trains end regular service.

1961
CN installs a local telephone network in Inuvik.

April 1, 1962
CN provides long-distance telephone service from the Northwest Territories to outside points.

1964
CN builds a trans-Canada microwave system linking major cities and the Canadian north.

November 1964
Duluth Missabe & Iron Range Railway becomes the first railroad in the US to use a high-speed electronic recognition system to identify, sort and weigh its rolling stock.

1972
CN helps launch Anik 1, the domestic communications satellite.

1973
CN develops comfort locomotive cab which becomes the basis of a standard for North American railroads.

April 23, 1976
CN's Turbo passenger train sets a Canadian train-speed record of 139.4-mph.

June 1976
CN opens the CN Tower, the world's tallest free-standing structure. (The CN Tower was transfered to Canada Lands Corporation in 1995).

1977
Air Canada becomes a separate crown corporation.

April 1, 1978
VIA Rail Canada becomes a separate crown corporation.

1979
CN Telecommunications merges with Canadian Pacific to become CNCP, the newest telecommunications company in Canada as well as the oldest, dating back more than a century to the iron telegraph wires of the mid-1800s.

1984
CN installs the first concrete tie switch in North America.

1990
CN develops Beltpack, the world's first remote control that operates driverless switching locomotives in yards.

April 5, 1995
First train travels through CN's new St. Clair Tunnel under the St. Clair River, linking Sarnia, Ontario to Port Huron, Michigan.

May 9, 1996
CN becomes the first railroad to offer customers the ability to track shipments on the Internet.

Source:  Canadian National Railway Company

Powered by Frankly