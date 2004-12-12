Du Quoin Train Troubles

By: Lauren Keith

Du Quoin, IL -- As many folks know, when you drive through downtown Du Quoin, chances are you might be stopped by a train passing through. Lately, the trains roll through the city and then, stay there, for a while.

Du Quoin Police officers say train conductors with the Canadian National and Illinois Central Rail Lines are stopping and parking in crossing areas, and we're not talking for just a few minutes.

Officers have written 22 tickets for conductors that have parked in intersections for more than ten minutes at a time.

Not only is it a headache for drivers who wait in line to pass over the tracks, but police say it's also a huge safety hazard.

Lieutenant Mark Ward told Heartland News it's possible for these trains, with several cars, to park and block all five crossing in Du Quoin at one time. When that occurs, the city is literally cut in half, and he worries what will happen if emergency crews need to get through.

Ward says the Canadian National and Illinois Central Rail Line has paid eleven of the 22 tickets, which resulted in an extra 10,000 dollars for the city.

Du Quoin Police say the rail line has not said whether it plans to change its routing system through Du Quoin. Meanwhile, Railroad officials tell KFVS they're looking into the situation.