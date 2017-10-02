12 Fun facts about KFVS-TV

- KFVS started as a tiny radio station operated out of Oscar Hirsch’s mother’s living room in 1924. Mr. Hirsch built it using a homemade 50-watt transmitter and a microphone donated by the Lion’s Club.
- The Department of Commerce secretary, Herbert Hoover, assigned the call letters to the station. The letters were randomly selected by Hoover.
- In May of 1951, Hirsch filed an application to build a full power television broadcasting station in Cape Girardeau on channel 12. Two years later, a station in St. Louis also filed for channel 12. Hirsch and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce organized a massive petition drive and gathered 40,000 signatures requesting the other station withdraw its application. It worked!
- The first KFVS tower was 892 feet tall and could broadcast to one million people. KFVS-TV started broadcasting on Channel 12 on October 3, 1954. A few months after KFVS went on the air, Mr. Hirsch bought two television cameras from a station that went bankrupt in Festus.
- Oscar Hirsch came up with the idea of bringing a morning program to the Heartland and Don McNeely came up with the name “The Breakfast Show.”
- KFVS has always been a CBS affiliate. Because ABC and NBC were not in the market yet, KFVS actually carried some of their programs in the 1950s.
- In 1957, James Arness, the star of Gunsmoke, paid a visit to KFVS.
- In 1960, Oscar Hirsch chose a site 8 ½ miles from Cape Girardeau, near Egypt Mills, as the location for a new tower. The KFVS tower is 1,676 feet tall and was the world's tallest man-made structure at the time. The new tower enabled KFVS to reach over 2,700,000 people.
- Crews broke ground on the KFVS building in the winter of 1966. We moved into the building in 1968.
- Oscar Hirsch sold KFVS to Aflac in 1979. Raycom Media bought KFVS in 1997. The sale to Gray Television, Inc. is pending in 2018.
- KFVS produces 36 hours of local news every week.
- KFVS serves 54 counties in five states.
