Marion, IL

Marion Main Street Decks the Halls with New Civic Center
By: Lauren Keith

Marion, IL -- Folks in Marion may remember the fire, from seven years ago, that ravaged the city's civic center.  It's taken that long for volunteers to raise enough money to rebuild the civic center.  This is the first Christmas season for the new building, and many folks in Marion are ready to deck the halls inside this new building and cash in on the growth spurt throughout the city.

From carriage rides around the Tower Square to carrolling, visits with santa, a magic show, and even time to taste-test decadent chocolates, Marion Main Street organizers tempted shoppers and onlookers to come downtown and enjoy Christmas on the square.  For the first time in seven years, folks in Marion enjoyed the activities inside and around their new civic center building.

Although I've seen it comingI was just awestruck!" said Yolande Peterson of Marion.

John Fletcher agrees: "This is the epicenter of the city of Marion and that's the way we'd like to keep it."

That's also the goal of the Marion Main Street program.  All around the city, new homes and businesses pop up, as Marion continues to become one of the fastest growing cities in the state.  Meanwhile, the square is the busiest for towns its size, in the whole state of Iillinois and Main Street programmers hope to capitalize on that growth, and plan more galas like these, as often as they can.

We have 16,000 cars that pass through the square everyday and we see a definite change and more people who want to invest in downtown. We're making sure we don't get left behind in downtown and we're lucky to have faciliites like this." said Bob Stein, Marion Main Street program.

So, as folks catch the "spirit of the season," they remember the past and busily plan for the city's bright future.

Christmas on the square also continues on Sunday. A historic home tour is Sunday's main event.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Marion, Illinois Facts
  • The population of Marion is approximately 14,545 (1990).
  • The approximate number of families living in Marion is 6,666 (1990).
  • The amount of land area in Marion is 27.654 sq. kilometers.
  • The amount of surface water in Marion is 0.133 sq kilometers.
  • The distance from Marion to Washington DC is 681 miles. The distance to the Illinois state capital is 146 miles. (as the crow flies)
  • Marion is positioned 37.73 degrees north of the equator and 88.94 degrees west of the prime meridian.

Source:  U.S. Cities Online

