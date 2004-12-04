Marion Main Street Decks the Halls with New Civic Center

By: Lauren Keith

Marion, IL -- Folks in Marion may remember the fire, from seven years ago, that ravaged the city's civic center. It's taken that long for volunteers to raise enough money to rebuild the civic center. This is the first Christmas season for the new building, and many folks in Marion are ready to deck the halls inside this new building and cash in on the growth spurt throughout the city.

F rom carriage rides around the Tower Square to carrolling, visits with santa, a magic show, and even time to taste-test decadent chocolates, Marion Main Street organizers tempted shoppers and onlookers to come downtown and enjoy Christmas on the square. For the first time in seven years, folks in Marion enjoyed the activities inside and around their new civic center building.

" Although I've seen it coming, I was just awestruck!" said Yolande Peterson of Marion.

John Fletcher agrees: "This is the epicenter of the city of Marion and that's the way we'd like to keep it."

That's also the goal of the Marion Main Street program. All around the city, new homes and businesses pop up, as Marion continues to become one of the fastest growing cities in the state. Meanwhile, the square is the busiest for towns its size, in the whole state of Iillinois and Main Street programmers hope to capitalize on that growth, and plan more galas like these, as often as they can.

" We have 16,000 cars that pass through the square everyday and we see a definite change and more people who want to invest in downtown. We're making sure we don't get left behind in downtown and we're lucky to have faciliites like this." said Bob Stein, Marion Main Street program.

So, as folks catch the "spirit of the season," they remember the past and busily plan for the city's bright future.

C hristmas on the square also continues on Sunday. A historic home tour is Sunday's main event.