First Pentecostal Church Fire

Malden, MO -- Fire crews in Malden spent Saturday looking for hot spots after the First Pentecostal Church burns to the ground.

The blaze started around 6:30 p.m. Friday night and fire investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Church members tell Heartland News that the congregation will rebuild.

The First Pentecostal Church was founded in 1963 and has nearly 200 members.

There will be no services this weekend, but church leaders plan on holding services next week in the church's fellowship building.