Home invasion, robbery in Howardville

Authorities are investigating a home invasion and robbery in New Madrid County, Missouri.



According to the sheriff's office, someone entered a home in Howardville sometime after 10 p.m. on Sunday.



At this time it is not known what the suspect may have taken inside the home. No one was hurt, according to the sheriff's office.



The investigation is ongoing.



If anyone has information about incident, contact the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at 573-748-2516 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC at 573-840-9500.



