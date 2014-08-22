DuQuoin State Fair opens Friday

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn today opened the Du Quoin State Fair on Friday.

It's 10 days of agriculture, entertainment and harness racing.

The theme of the Aug. 22 – Sept. 1 fair is “Love A Fair.”

“What a great way to start the fair and once again open one of the premier events in the Midwest,” Governor Quinn said. “The theme this year is ‘Love A Fair' and it's evident by the numbers at tonight's parade that southern Illinoisans love this longtime tradition.”

The 110-unit parade featured Clydesdales, hall of fame wrestler Jerry “the King” Lawler and 2,000 participants.

A large crowd is expected on Saturday, Aug. 23 to see the legendary rock group Foreigner.

Other major grandstand attractions include Kenny Rogers on Aug. 24; Travis Tritt on Aug. 25; John Henninger Band on Aug. 26; USA Championship Wrestling on Aug. 27; .38 Special on Aug. 28; Rodney Atkins on Aug. 29; and KC & The Sunshine Band on Aug. 30.

Free acts on the fairgrounds include 92 different bands and musical groups playing in both the beer tent and free entertainment tent.

This year's schedule includes horse racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 – 24.

The USAC Silver Crown Series auto race will be held Aug. 31 and the ARCA Car Series race Sept. 1.

For more information about the Du Quoin State Fair, visit www.agr.state.il.us/dq/.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.