Picnic to honor southern Illinois camp for abused kids

At this year's 29th Annual Foster and Adoptive Family Picnic at the DuQuoin State Fair, the Division of Children and Family Services will honor the Royal Family Kids Camp in Salem, Illinois.

According to DCFS, the camp offers abused, neglected and abandoned children in southern Illinois a positive camp experience.

Terry, Terri and Ashley Crompton along with 550 foster and adopted children and their families will be honored on Saturday, August 23 at the fairgrounds. The picnic is from 10 a.m. to noon. The awards ceremony is at 11 a.m.

Royal Family Kids' Camps is a one-week resident camp designed to meet the needs of abused and neglected children.

For more information, visit http://www.ilrfkc.org/.

