Breville Wine Chiller

By: Amy Jacquin

Maybe you serve wine with your holiday meals, or maybe you're looking for a gift for someone who enjoys wine. Either way, you'll probably be interested in this "Does it Work" test!

The owners of the Rose Bed Inn in Cape Girardeau enjoy bouquets of good wine, as well as gourmet dishes. So Chef James Coley, and Innkeeper Eldon Nattier, jumped on an opportunity to test a portable wine chiller. The Breville-brand normally sells for $70 in Chef's Magazine, but is now on sale for $50.

"We have a regular bottle of wine, a Pinot Grigio Venito," says Coley.

The room-temperature bottle registers at 68 degrees before we try the Breville chiller. It's a simple appliance that spins a small wheel which circulates water and chills wine.

"These are like the freezer cells that you put in," Coley explains as he gets the appliance ready. "They're the same type of material that's in those blue ice things that you put in your freezer then use in your ice chest. You keep them in the freezer, and they're so cold, it almost burns, the way dry ice does."

The bottle goes in next, then you fill it with water till the water gets to what's called the hip of the bottle. It's as simple as that! The dial comes with a 7-minute "rapid chill" option... which is what we test... but goes all the way up to 15 minutes.

"It's nice and quiet," both testers agree. "We can do this in the back, in the kitchen, and it doesn't disturb our dining guests."

The Breville gently circulates water, to keep it all a constant temperature and avoid any warm spots.

"The fact that it can be battery operated also makes it great, because we can take it outside for one of our garden parties," adds Nattier.

Seven minutes later, we're ready to take the temperature again...

"I'd say it's 48 degrees,"Coley reads the thermometer. "So it's dropped 20 degrees in 7 minutes!"

"Shocked amazement!" is how they describe their reaction. "The parts that came with it to put it together, it just didn't look like it was going to do anything," says Nattier.

But it does, and it works on several bottles before you need to re-chill the freezer cells and switch to ice. And the REAL test...

"It's good to me!" says Coley after tasting the chilled wine.

"It is good," Amy Jacquin agrees. "A nice chill. I could handle it a little bit colder, but this is perfectly acceptable."

After all, it was the RAPID chill setting only. "I think we can toast to the Breville home chiller!" laughs Nattier.

You'll feel cheery, too, if you invest in this wine-lovers gift. It earns an A.