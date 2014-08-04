2 arrested after Poplar Bluff robbery investigation

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a complaint of a robbery on August 3 at 9:07 p.m.



Demetri Rodgers, 19, of Fayetteville, Ark., was charged with robbery first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.



Terrance Fields, 19, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., was charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.



Both are being held on $100,000 cash or surety bond and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.



According to Poplar Bluff police, they responded to the parking lot of Hastings, 900 block of North Westwood Blvd., for a report of a robbery.



They say a 17-year-old girl reported that she was riding in a vehicle with Terrance Fields, Demetri Rodgers and 23-year-old Steven Moore from Poplar Bluff, Mo.



She said Rodgers asked for her cell phone. When she refused, he took it from her. She said Moore threatened her with a pistol, and he and Rodgers demanded money.



The victim told police Fields pulled onto the lot at Hastings. She ran from the vehicle and asked a bystander to call the police.



Rodgers and Fields were later arrested and taken to the police department.



Currently, police say Moore is still at large.



