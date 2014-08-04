Woman charged in connection with 2 armed robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman charged in connection with 2 armed robberies

Shereta Evette Sanez (Source: Dyer County Jail) Shereta Evette Sanez (Source: Dyer County Jail)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

A woman has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Shereta Evette Sanez, 27, of Ridgely, Tenn., was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of theft of property over $1,000.

She is being held at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex and will make an initial appearance in Dyersburg City Court on Monday, August 4 at 4 p.m.

According to Dyersburg police, they responded to a call of an armed robbery at 10:53 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Dyersburg Food Shop, located at 2264 St. John Avenue.

Responding officers were told by the clerk that a woman wearing a bandana around her face and armed with a butcher knife threatened the clerk and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash and got into what was described as an older model Ford Taurus and left the scene.

Police say the incident was captured on store video surveillance.

On Aug. 3 at around 9:37 a.m., police received a call of a holdup alarm at the Lake Road Food Shop at 2555 Lake Road.

Officers arrived and were told that a woman armed with a butcher knife and wearing a bandana over her face had threatened the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. She had drove off from the scene in a blue car with an undetermined amount of cash and lottery tickets.

The suspect was stopped by responding officers and taken into custody a short time later on Pennell Lane behind Kroger Food Store.

The suspect was identified as Sanez.

Police say the vehicle she was driving was searched and the money from the robbery was recovered.

They say that incident was caught on store video as well and their investigation determined she committed both robberies.

