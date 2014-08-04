Paducah woman allegedly embezzles more than $30,000 from employer

A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 from her employer.



Patricia Windham, 43, was charged with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more, but less than $1 million).



According to Paducah police, a businessman called them in late July and said he suspected one of his employees had been stealing monthly rent payments made by his renters.



That employee, Patricia Windham, was interviewed on Friday morning.



Police say Windham admitted she had been pocketing cash payments from her employer's renters since April of 2013. The theft totaled more than $30,600.



Windham was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.



