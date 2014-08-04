IL food company recalls uninspected products - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

An Illinois company has recalled about 432 pounds of uninspected ham, hocks and bacon.

The company, Jones Packing LLC, a Harvard, Illinois company, has issued the recall.

Under the state and federal regulations, meat products produced without the benefit of inspection are considered unfit for human consumption and are required to be recalled.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture discovered the potential health hazard during an investigation that is ongoing. Meat and poultry inspectors determined the products included in the recall were not produced using mandatory Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plans, a systematic, preventive approach to food safety that seeks to eliminate risks from biological, chemical and physical hazards in production processes.

IDOA has received no reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned they may have contracted a food-borne illness should contact their health care provider.

Products subject to the recall were sold under the label "Farmer Nicks LLC" and "Jones Packing LLC."

They have an establishment number "EST. 21783" inside the Illinois Mark of Inspection, although some packaging has the Illinois Mark of Inspection blacked out with a marker.

Production dates range from March to July 2014.

Additional packaging information includes:

  • 3-4 pounds labeled "ham"
  • 1 pound package labeled "bacon," "pepper bacon," "jowl bacon," "maple bacon," "apple bacon," "pepper jowl bacon," "apple jowl bacon" and "maple jowl bacon"
  • 1 pound packages labeled "pepper jowl"
  • 1-2 pound packages labeled "hocks"

IDOA routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that recalled product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and reporters who have questions about the recall should contact the plant's representative, Rhonda Weidner, at 815-943-4488.

