1 injured in head-on crash in West Paducah

A head-on crash in West Paducah on Monday, August 4 sent one person to the hospital.



At 1:02 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Cold Springs Road in West Paducah for a two-vehicle crash.



Deputies say the investigation showed that 21-year-old Christopher Ringstaff was going southbound on Cold Springs Road in a 2000 KIA. Ringstaff said that he was trying to light a cigarette when his car drifted over the center line.



When his car crossed the center line, he hit the northbound vehicle head-on.



The northbound vehicle was driven by 58-year-old Dorothy Sowders of West Paducah.



Deputies say Sowders pulled as far right as she could, trying to avoid the crash.



Ringstaff was taken to a Paducah hospital by ambulance for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries.



The Concord Fire Department was also on scene.



