Perryville officer suspended without pay, under investigation

The Perryville Police Department has suspended a patrol officer without pay during the course of an investigation.



Police say the investigation began with a 911 call about a domestic incident at the officer's home.



Because it involved one of their own officers, it was referred to the Perry County Sheriff's Department for a full investigation.



This off-duty event follows workplace incidents that are being reviewed internally and may also warrant discipline.



According to the police department, they expect the investigation will be finished in the next few weeks and there will be a determination made at that time as to what, if any, additional discipline will be imposed.



