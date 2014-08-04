Brookport man arrested for allegedly having child porn

The Massac County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Brookport, Illinois man in connection with a child pornography investigation.



Andrew Phillips, 21, was charged with aggravated child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



He is being held in the Massac County Detention Center and is awaiting bond to be set.



According to the sheriff's office, on August 3, they began the investigation. Deputies found images on a device that is believed to be nude children under the age of 18.



They say images were also found on the device led them to believe that Phillips was sexually abusing a minor.



Phillips is a registered sex offender in Massac County.



In November 2013, Phillips pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Massac County Circuit Court.



