Preview of the 2014 Grand American trapshoot tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Preview of the 2014 Grand American trapshoot tournament

A sign welcomes people to the Grand National youth tournament. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) A sign welcomes people to the Grand National youth tournament. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
SPARTA, IL (KFVS) - The 115th Grand American Trapshooting Tournament will begin Wednesday in Sparta, Illinois.

The tournament will take place at the World Shooting Complex.

In previous tournaments, more than 15,000 adult shooters from around the world have entered.

Spokesperson for the Amateur Trapshooting Association, Troy Kueker says that he expects more entries than last year.

“The Grand American has always been the premiere championship for trap shooting in the world," Kueker,

The tournament also coincides with the youth Grand Nationals tournament.

1,200 young people will be participating in the nationals tournament.

Hays Martin, 14, from Southern Arkansas traveled with his team to Sparta, IL to compete.

“Shooting, it’s what I love to do," Martin said.

Martin explained that trapshooting has taught him focus, brotherhood, and leadership.

In previous year's the tournament has brought in anywhere from $15 to $20-million-dollars to Sparta and the surrounding towns.

The tournament ends August 16.







  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly