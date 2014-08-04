Preview of the 2014 Grand American trapshoot tournament

A sign welcomes people to the Grand National youth tournament. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)

The 115th Grand American Trapshooting Tournament will begin Wednesday in Sparta, Illinois.



The tournament will take place at the World Shooting Complex.



In previous tournaments, more than 15,000 adult shooters from around the world have entered.



Spokesperson for the Amateur Trapshooting Association, Troy Kueker says that he expects more entries than last year.



“The Grand American has always been the premiere championship for trap shooting in the world," Kueker,



The tournament also coincides with the youth Grand Nationals tournament.



1,200 young people will be participating in the nationals tournament.



Hays Martin, 14, from Southern Arkansas traveled with his team to Sparta, IL to compete.



“Shooting, it’s what I love to do," Martin said.



Martin explained that trapshooting has taught him focus, brotherhood, and leadership.



In previous year's the tournament has brought in anywhere from $15 to $20-million-dollars to Sparta and the surrounding towns.



The tournament ends August 16.















