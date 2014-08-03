Multiple persons of interest in shooting that killed 2 in Cape G - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple persons of interest in shooting that killed 2 in Cape Girardeau

The intersection near where the shooting took place. (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS) The intersection near where the shooting took place. (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police have multiple persons of interest after two people were killed in a shooting on Aug. 3 in Cape Girardeau.

Police Sgt. Jason Selzer reports it happened in the 200 block of South Middle Street around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Detavian L. Richardson, 20, and 28-year-old Zatrun R. Twiggs, both of Cape Girardeau, injured, according to Selzer.

Richardson and Twiggs were taken to a local hospital and were both pronounced dead by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton.

Clifton says Twiggs and Richardson died of gunshot wounds. Autopsies on both men were conducted Monday afternoon.

Selzer says an investigation identified a possible suspect vehicle as a white SUV with several people inside.

According to court records, Twiggs has been in trouble in the past for several incidents in the Cape Girardeau and southeast Missouri area.

If you have any information related to the incident, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

