Jackson Junior Legion wins regional championship

(Leavenworth, Kan.) - The Jackson Junior American Legion Post 158 squad beat South Dakota 5-0 Sunday to capture the regional tournament title.

Leopold senior Zach Elfrink threw a five-hit shutout in the championship game.


Jackson's season ends with the regional crown as there is no national tournament. 

